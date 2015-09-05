More Arab nations plan to send forces to Yemen
Dubai - Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said in his Twitter post that the UAE and the coalition will not be deterred by the cowardly attack.
Published: Sat 5 Sep 2015, 12:00 AM
The UAE forces in Yemen have become more determined to accomplish the mission of liberating Marib after the martyrdom of the 45 UAE servicemen, reliable sources said on Friday.
"Plans are in force and the Emirati troops are fully committed to achieving the objectives laid by the Saudi-led Coalition," the sources said. They added that efforts are being made to send Arab ground forces to liberate Yemen, and provide a safe haven for the legitimate government led by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Aden.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said in his Twitter post that the UAE and the coalition will not be deterred by the cowardly attack. He said the martyrdom of the UAE's children gives it the strength and determination to accomplish the mission. "Their souls and blood also give us more determination and commitment," he said.
"The lions of the Emirates will roar and the flag of pride will stay fluttering high," he added.
"The enemy should realise that the determination of the UAE is boosted by the sacrifices of its children and the performance of our gallant forces," he said, adding that the UAE, as part of the Arab coalition, will restore security and stability in Yemen.
"We will not be deterred by the cowardly attack. It will not deter us from achieving our objectives. The souls of the martyrs will safeguard us from the greedy. In the martyrdom, the UAE is born again with pride," he declared.
"Pride and loyalty to our political leadership, our bold armed forces. This is our UAE which we are proud of. With this high spirit, we will overcome any test and hardships. We are standing with Yemen, Saudi Arabia and all other Gulf countries. The real pride of the UAE is embodied by the sacrifices of its children. At this moment, I bow to my country and to the martyrs," Dr Gargash said.
"Our infliction today is big, and it has touched upon each and every street, neighbourhood and city."
He said the test of Yemen and the strength and firmness of the coalition send out a clear Arab message of a strong will and determination. "We will not be a common or easy target. And the UAE is taking the lead in terms of action and bravery," he added.
