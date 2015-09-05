More Arab nations plan to send forces to Yemen

A Saudi soldier sits on top of an armor vehicle as he aims his weapons, on the border with Yemen.

Dubai - Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said in his Twitter post that the UAE and the coalition will not be deterred by the cowardly attack.

by Mustafa Al Zarooni Published: Sat 5 Sep 2015, 12:00 AM Last updated: Sun 16 Feb 2020, 8:32 PM