MENA edtech market expected to hit over $44 billion in 2022

This comes as schools prioritise digital resources over physical ones

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 4:34 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 10:46 PM

The edtech and smart classroom market size in the Middle East & Africa and Europe is projected to hit $44.623 billion this 2022.

At a Compound Annual Growth rate (CAGR) 21.78 per cent it is set to reach $120.408 billion by 2027.

Globally, the edtech and smart classroom market size is expected to be at $333.327 billion by 2027 as per data culled from “EdTech & Smart Classroom Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027” published by Think Market Intelligence released by MarketResearch.com.

This year’s GESS (Global Educational Supplies and Solutions) Dubai resonates with this growth as local and international edtech companies have confirmed to showcase latest trends and innovations alongside over 450 educational suppliers at the event from November 15 to 17 at Sheikh Saeed Halls, Dubai World Trade Centre.

In the Middle East, as the pandemic shifts to endemic, many schools are still prioritising digital resources over physical ones too, according to ISC Research, the leading producer of independent data, trends, and intelligence on the global English-medium international schools’ market.

ISC Research further highlights that new schools will continue to open in the GCC and a notable number of well-established schools in the region are already planning or undertaking large capital projects to enhance their offerings in the region.

Accordingly, schools will require resources to construct and outfit their buildings. In such competitive environments, where parents have a plethora of school choices, schools are also looking for ways to distinguish themselves from their neighbours through facilities, curriculum, or any other method, meaning innovative resources are in high demand.

Emerging pillars of edtech include AR, VR and metaverse

Among the most notable pillars of edtech that educators look at include augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and metaverse.

Leading education and technology experts are geared up to present insights and solutions on the latest advancements in these fields to support key decision-makers attending GESS Dubai.

The metaverse offers an always-on universe of new experiential learning opportunities and while some consider its application in the education sector in its nascent phase.

