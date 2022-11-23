Magnitude 5.9 quake pounds northwest Turkey; panic, power cuts follow

Düzce’s mayor Faruk Özlü said that there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, but authorities were still assessing possible destruction

By AP Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 6:39 AM

On Wednesday, an earthquake with a magnitude 5.9 hit a town in northwest Turkey, according to the government-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency.

The earthquake was centred in the town of Golkaya, situated in the Düzce province, about 200km east of Istanbul. It was felt in Istanbul and in the capital city Ankara as well.

The quake sent people rushing out of buildings and cut power in the area, Düzce’s mayor Faruk Özlü told private NTV television.

Özlü said that there was no immediate reports of casualties or damage, but authorities were still assessing possible destruction.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.

Düzce was hit by a powerful earthquake in 1999, which killed nearly 800 people.

