Libya’s ruling council says FM suspended, barred from travel

Libya’s ruling presidential council said on Saturday that it suspended the county’s chief diplomat, accusing her of not coordinating foreign policy with the council.
The three-member body, which serves as Libya’s president, also barred Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush from travelling abroad pending an investigation into what it described as monopolisation of foreign policy, according to a decree by the council.
A spokeswoman for the council did not elaborate circumstances behind the decision.
There was also no immediate comment the minister.
Saturday’s decision came more than six weeks before scheduled elections.
The vote on December 24 still faces other challenges, including unresolved issues over the country’s elections laws and occasional fighting among armed groups. Other obstacles include the deep rift that remains between the country’s east and west and the presence of thousands of foreign fighters and troops.
Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a Nato-backed uprising toppled Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. He was captured and killed by an armed group two months later.
