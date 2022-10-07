Libya: At least 15 killed after fire on migrant ship

Ebrahim Raisi appeals for national unity and integrity, blames country's enemies for the unrest
A spokesman for Libya's Red Crescent said on Friday that at least 15 people had been killed after an apparent fire broke out aboard a migrant ship off Libya's western coast.
Migrants regularly try to cross the Mediterranean from Libya in a desperate attempt to reach European shores.
Tawfik Al Shukri said that local authorities had informed the aid group of bodies washing up onshore. He said they were retrieved and transported to a hospital, where their remains would be examined to determine the cause of death.
In a video circulated online, the burnt hull of the boat is seen lodged on coastal rocks with bodies strewn around it.
The shipwreck took place off the western Libyan city of Sabratha, a major launching point for the mainly African migrants making the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean.
The International Organization for Migration said in June that at least 150 migrants departing from Libya were feared to have drowned in the first six months of 2022. Crossings typically increase in the summer and early fall months.
Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East amid internal strife. Torn by civil war since 2011, the oil-rich country is divided between rival governments, each backed by international patrons and multiple armed militias on the ground.
Ebrahim Raisi appeals for national unity and integrity, blames country's enemies for the unrest
Guterres urges both sides to prioritise the national interests of the Yemeni people and choose peace for good
Cairo will host COP27 talks from Nov 6 to 18 in Sharm El Sheikh
They urge policymakers across the region to act now and take the recommended steps to reverse current trajectories
Despite crackdown that left 92 dead, protests are continuing every day
The $3 billion project will contribute to the growth of the two countries’ national economies whilst facilitating cross-border trade
Scores injured as security forces fire teargas and stun grenades to disperse demonstrators
Police clash with protesters and arrest some of them