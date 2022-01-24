Lebanon’s ex-PM Hariri retires from political life

Bomb blast took place on a police bus in Daraa province.
MENA4 days ago
Former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri announced Monday he would not run in upcoming parliamentary elections and was withdrawing from political life.
The 51-year-old three-time premier, who was propelled into politics by his father Rafic’s assassination in 2005, announced his decision during a press conference in the capital Beirut.
The Sunni Muslim leader said he was “suspending his work in political life” and urged fellow members of his Future party to leave the political arena.
A tearful Hariri, who was first elected to parliament in 2005, also announced he would not run in the legislative polls due in May, citing “Iranian influence and international upheaval”.
Iran backs Hezbollah, a Shiite movement that wields considerable influence in Lebanese politics.
Lebanon is grappling with an economic crisis that has seen the currency lose 90 per cent of its value on the black market.
ALSO READ:
Food prices have quadrupled and around 80 per cent of the population now live below the poverty line, according to the United Nations.
Potential donors have repeatedly said any restoration of aid is dependent on the establishment of a viable government committed to rooting out corruption.
Bomb blast took place on a police bus in Daraa province.
MENA4 days ago
Over half a million people have lost their jobs, said the International Labor Organization
MENA5 days ago
The excavation was carried out with support from Unesco and funding from the UAE
MENA5 days ago
US adds Adel Diab, Ali Mohamad Daoun, Jihad Salem Alame, and their company Dar Al Salam for Travel & Tourism, to its sanctions list
MENA5 days ago
In a letter, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemns the “terrorist drone attack”
MENA6 days ago
Official says the US must announce its decisions on removing sanctions and the remaining issues
MENA1 week ago
A representative said goading animals to fight each other was a 'big crime'
MENA1 week ago
Two members of the Daesh group killed an aid worker after entering the medical centre using false identities
MENA1 week ago