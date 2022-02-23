Lebanon foils three suicide attacks by 'terrorist network', says interior minister

By Reuters Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 2:08 PM

Lebanon's Internal Security Forces (ISF) foiled plans by a 'terrorist network' to carry out three suicide attacks in the country, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi told a news conference on Wednesday.

Mawlawi said the network was affiliated with the Daesh group and that the plans for attacks, near the capital Beirut, involved gunfire and fire from rocket-propelled grenades in addition to suicide vests.