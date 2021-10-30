Kuwait expels Lebanese envoy, recalls ambassador from Beirut

Decision came due to Lebanon’s insistence on making negative statements against Saudi Arabia

Photo: File

The Kuwait Foreign Ministry decided Saturday to recall its ambassador in Lebanon for consultation and asked Lebanon’s charge d'affaires in Kuwait to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Ministry in a statement said that the decision came due to Lebanon’s insistence on making negative statements and reluctance to handle unacceptable and condemnable positions against Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries.

It also criticised the Lebanese government’s failure to take action against the continued and growing smuggling of narcotics into Kuwait and other GCC countries.

The Foreign Ministry voiced regret at the current situation but emphasized its keenness on Lebanese residents in Kuwait.

It added that the new statement followed earlier statements it had issued on April 24, October 14, and October 27, 2021, and is based on historical ties, deep-rooted bonds, and the same destiny between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.