Kuwait calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon

AFP

Cairo - Embassy in Beirut warns citizens to " to stay away from sites of gatherings"

By Reuters Published: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 11:22 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 11:36 PM

Kuwait called on its citizens to leave Lebanon and told those wishing to travel there to wait, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said its embassy in Beirut “calls upon Kuwaiti citizens present there to exercise caution and to stay away from sites of gatherings and security disturbances in some areas and to stay in their residences.”