Khartoum airport will reopen on Wednesday, says head of Sudan civil aviation

Photo: Reuters

The facility has been closed since Monday

By Reuters Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 12:30 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 12:40 PM

Khartoum International Airport will reopen on Wednesday at 1400 GMT, the head of Sudanese civil aviation told Reuters.

The airport was closed from Monday following the ousting of Sudan’s government by the military.

