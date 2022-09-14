Jordan building collapse: One rescued, at least 10 still trapped

At least five people were killed when the four-storey residential building collapsed on Tuesday for reasons that remain unclear

By AP Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 5:19 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 5:22 PM

Jordanian teams on Wednesday rescued one person alive and worked to save others from the rubble of a collapsed building in the capital Amman, officials said. State media said at least five people have been killed and at least 10 others remain missing.

Amer Sartawi, a security spokesman, said so far eight people were counted as injured.

The four-storey residential building collapsed on Tuesday for reasons that remain unclear. The country's prime minister has ordered an investigation.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.

