Jordan building collapse: One rescued, at least 10 still trapped

Jordanian teams on Wednesday rescued one person alive and worked to save others from the rubble of a collapsed building in the capital Amman, officials said. State media said at least five people have been killed and at least 10 others remain missing.
Amer Sartawi, a security spokesman, said so far eight people were counted as injured.
The four-storey residential building collapsed on Tuesday for reasons that remain unclear. The country's prime minister has ordered an investigation.
The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.
Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.
