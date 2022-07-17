Jeddah Summit: Leaders affirm joint vision towards a prosperous region

Joint statement affirms commitment to strengthening regional and international efforts aimed at confronting terrorism

Leaders of the GCC countries, the US, Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan attend the Jeddah Security and Development Summit. — AFP

Sun 17 Jul 2022

A summit held in Jeddah on Saturday affirmed a joint vision towards a peaceful and prosperous region.

In a joint statement following the Jeddah Security and Development Summit, attended the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member States, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and the US leaders agreed to support all diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions.

The Arab leaders welcomed US President Joe Biden, reiterating the importance the US places on its decades-long strategic partnerships in the Middle East.

The statement stressed the importance of taking all necessary measures to preserve the region’s security and stability, developing joint areas of cooperation and integration, collectively confronting common threats, and abiding by the principles of good neighbourliness, mutual respect, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive Middle East peace. The leaders emphasised the need to bring about a just resolution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict on the basis of two-state solution, noting the importance of the Arab Initiative. They stressed the need to stop all unilateral measures that undermine the two-state solution, to preserve the historical status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, emphasising the crucial role of the Hashemite Custodianship in that regard. The leaders also stressed the importance of supporting the Palestinian economy and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). President Biden commended the important roles played by Jordan and Egypt, and the members of the GCC, and their support for the Palestinian people and institutions.

The leaders renewed their commitment to enhance regional cooperation and integration, and build joint projects between their countries to achieve sustainable development and collectively address the climate challenge through accelerating climate ambition, supporting innovation and partnerships, including the Circular Carbon Economy Framework, and developing renewable sources of energy. In this context, the leaders commended the finalisation of the agreements to connect electrical grids between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, between the GCC and Iraq, and between Saudi Arabia and Jordan and Egypt, as well as connecting the electrical grids between Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq.

The leaders commended the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative announced by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. The leaders expressed their hope for positive contributions by all countries towards a successful COP 27 hosted by Egypt, COP28 which will be hosted by the UAE, and the International Horticultural Expo 2023 to be hosted by Qatar titled "Green Desert, Better Environment 2023-2024."

The summit affirmed the importance of achieving energy security and stabilising energy markets, while working on increasing investments in technologies and projects that aim to lower emissions and remove carbon, consistent with their national commitments. They also noted the efforts by OPEC + that aim to stabilise oil markets in a manner that serves the interests of consumers and producers and supports economic growth, welcomed the decision by OPEC+ to increase production for the months of July and August, and commended Saudi Arabia for its leading role in achieving consensus among the members of OPEC+.

The leaders renewed their support to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and the objective of preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons in the region.

They called on Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and with countries in the region to keep the Arab Gulf region free from weapons of mass destruction, and to preserve security and stability regionally and globally.

The statement also renewed condemnation in the strongest terms of terrorism in all its forms and affirmed their commitment to strengthening regional and international efforts aimed at confronting terrorism, preventing the financing, arming, and recruitment of terrorist groups by all individuals and entities, and to confronting all activities that threaten regional security and stability.

The summit also condemned the terrorist acts impacting civilians, civilian infrastructure, and energy installations in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and commercial ships navigating critical international trade routes, in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al Mandab, and affirmed the need to adhere to relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, including UNSCR 2624.

The leaders expressed their full support for Iraq’s sovereignty, security and stability, its development and prosperity, and all of its efforts to combat terrorism.

The statement also welcomed the truce in Yemen, as well as the establishment of the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), expressing hope to achieve a political solution in line with the references of the GCC initiative. It called on the Yemeni parties to seize this opportunity and engage immediately in direct negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations. The leaders also affirmed the importance of continuing to support the humanitarian needs of the Yemeni people, as well as provide economic and developmental support, while ensuring it reaches all areas of Yemen.

On Syrian crisis, the joint statement stressed the need to intensify efforts to reach a political solution, in a manner that preserves Syria's unity and sovereignty, and meets the aspirations of its people. The leaders stressed the importance of providing the necessary support to Syrian refugees and to the countries hosting them, and for humanitarian aid to reach all regions of Syria.

The leaders expressed their support for Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and stability, as well as all the reforms necessary to achieve its economic recovery. They noted recently-conducted parliamentary elections, enabled by the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and Internal Security Forces (ISF). With a view to upcoming presidential elections, they called on all Lebanese parties to respect the constitution and carry out the process in a timely manner.

The statement praised the efforts made by friends and partners of Lebanon that have renewed and strengthened the confidence and cooperation between Lebanon and the GCC countries. The leaders took particular note of Kuwait’s initiatives aimed at building joint action between Lebanon and the GCC countries, and commended Qatar’s recent announcement of direct support for LAF salaries. The United States confirmed its intention to develop a similar programme for the LAF and ISF. The summit also welcomed the support of Iraq to the people and government of Lebanon in the fields of energy and humanitarian relief.

On Libyan crisis, the statement stressed the need to hold presidential and parliamentary elections, in tandem, as soon as possible, and the departure of all foreign forces and mercenaries without delay. The leaders expressed their appreciation for Egypt’s hosting of the Libyan constitutional dialogue in support of the UN-facilitated political process.

The summit also affirmed support for efforts to achieve stability in Sudan, resume a successful transitional phase, encourage consensus between the Sudanese parties and maintain the cohesion of the state and its institutions.

Regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the leaders reiterated their support for Egypt’s water security and to forging a diplomatic resolution that would achieve the interests of all parties and contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous region.

On Ukraine crisis, the leaders reaffirmed the importance of respecting the principles of international law, including the UN Charter, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and the obligation to refrain from the use of force and the threats of using force. They urged all countries and the international community to intensify their efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful solution, ending the humanitarian crisis, and supporting refugees, displaced persons and those affected by the war in Ukraine, as well as facilitating the export of grain and other food supplies, and supporting food security in affected countries.