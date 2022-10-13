'It's like a movie': Singer Lucky Ali travels to Madinah with daughter; fans shower duo with blessings

The father and daughter took to social media to share pictures and videos from their recent trip to Saudi Arabia, including a glimpse of their ride in a bullet train

Celebrated Indian singer Lucky Ali and his daughter Tasmiyah recently travelled to Medina, Saudi Arabia, and the two took to Instagram this week to give their fans a sneak peek into their journey.

The duo travelled into the holy city via a bullet train, with Ali sharing a heartwarming picture and video with fans showing them how much they enjoyed their journey.

The video – with Ali appearing to be behind the camera – shows the two enjoying snacks on the train as vast stretches of desert roll by behind them. Tasmiyah can be seen smiling ear-to-ear as she expresses her delight at travelling with her father. "How are you enjoying your journey?" her father asks, to which she replies, "Very much. I feel like I'm in a movie!"

Ali also expressed his joy at being able to spend quality time with his daughter, captioning the adorable snaps, "Father-daughter time... on the bullet train to Madinah."

Fans of the singer and his daughter immediately flooded the comments section, showering the duo with love, light and blessings.

"Beautiful souls on a beautiful journey", commented one follower. "May Allah bless you always", said another.

Tasmiyah is one of Lucky Ali's two daughters with his first wife; her sister is named Ta'awwuz. Ali later married his second wife Inaya, with whom he shares two children, Sara and Raiyan.

He was married a third time in 2010 to British model Kate Elizabeth Hallam – their marriage ended in 2017, and they share a son named Dani Maqsood Ali.

