Israel's Netanyahu ahead, nears majority: initial vote projections

Sudani previously served as Iraq’s human rights minister as well as minister of labour and social affairs
Exit polls in Israeli elections on Tuesday predicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies may have won enough seats to return to power in a nationalist and religious government after three and a half years of political gridlock.
The polls are preliminary, however, and final results could change as votes are tallied in the coming hours.
The polls by three major Israeli TV stations indicated that Netanyahu and his allies would capture the 61-seat majority in parliament required to form a new government.
The exit polls also showed far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir’s Religious Zionism as the third-largest party. Ben-Gvir is a disciple of a racist rabbi who was assassinated in the 1990s and promised a hard line against the Palestinians.
Ben-Gvir is expected to seek a Cabinet position as head of the ministry that oversees police. Just last month he brandished a handgun in a tense Palestinian neighborhood of Jerusalem and called on the police to shoot Palestinian stone-throwers. He has also called for deportation of Arab lawmakers.
Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, would be able to battle the charges as prime minister, improving his chances of avoiding conviction or jail time. His opponents view him as a grave threat to Israel’s democratic institutions and the rule of law.
It was the fifth election in less than four years in Israel, all of which largely turned on Netanyahu’s fitness to govern.
Sudani previously served as Iraq’s human rights minister as well as minister of labour and social affairs
Finance, foreign and interior ministers kept in place as 11 new ministers appointed
The statement comes after the country was rocked by an attack in which a gunman killed at least 15 people at a shrine in the southern city of Shiraz
It was the fourth increase of the minimum wage since President Abdel Fattah El Sisi took office in 2014
The incident took place at the Shah Cheragh Shrine
Mourners mark 40 days of death of woman who was arrested by police for allegedly breaching dress code
He had avoided showering over fears of "getting sick", according to officials
Box-office revenue rose to $553 million in the region last year, as the UAE and the KSA drive stupendous growth