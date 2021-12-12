Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to make first official visit to the UAE

Rescue teams retrieved at least nine injured from the rubble
MENA6 days ago
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday took off on a historic trip to the UAE, the first visit by an Israeli premier, as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy against the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran.
Bennett’s trip to Abu Dhabi, where he will meet with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is a milestone for both Israel and its new leader.
Israel and the UAE last year signed a normalisation deal brokered by the Trump administration under the “Abraham Accords,” a series of diplomatic accords with Arab countries that also included Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.
“We’re going to be discussing ways to further our cooperation in a number of fields, especially strengthening our economic and commercial ties,” Bennett said, shortly before takeoff.
“In just one year since normalising our relationship, we’ve already seen the extraordinary potential of the Israel-UAE partnership. This is just the beginning.”
Rescue teams retrieved at least nine injured from the rubble
MENA6 days ago
A recent report says 47 former members of the Afghan National Security Forces have disappeared or been executed
MENA1 week ago
The explosion was heard in the skies over the Iranian city of Badroud
MENA1 week ago
European Union official says there had been some progress, but further convergence was necessary
MENA1 week ago
It made no mention of women being able to work or access facilities outside the home or education
MENA1 week ago
Officials said clash between Daesh militants and Peshmerga forces took place in a village in the north
MENA1 week ago
George Kordahi's resignation to pave the way for a possible resolution of a diplomatic spat between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.
MENA1 week ago
The raid is one of several the coalition has carried out this month on Houthi military sites.
MENA1 week ago