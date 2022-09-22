Israeli PM Lapid backs two-state solution with Palestinians

Ebrahim Raisi asks minister to investigate the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called on Thursday for a two-state solution to Israel's decades-long conflict with the Palestinians and repeated that Israel would do "whatever it takes" to stop Iran from developing a nuclear bomb.
The comments, at the United Nations General Assembly, echo US President Joe Biden's support for the long-dormant two-state solution during his visit to Israel in August and come after years of Israeli leaders avoiding any mention of the issue on the UN stage.
"An agreement with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel's security, for Israel's economy and for the future of our children," Lapid said, adding that any agreement would be conditional on a peaceful Palestinian state that would not threaten Israel.
Ebrahim Raisi asks minister to investigate the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police
People fed up at being unable to withdraw their savings
The country's banks have locked most depositors out of their savings, ever since an economic crisis took hold three years ago
Citing the health ministry, the country's state media says the patient in question was returning from abroad when he was diagnosed
The newly introduced technology will help ensure the correct number of pilgrims are present at the sites at any given time
Civil defence rescuers worked through the night to remove collapsed concrete roofs and lift debris in a desperate search for survivors
The foreign minister's visit will span several days and marks two years since the signing of the Abraham Accords
At least five people were killed when the four-storey residential building collapsed on Tuesday for reasons that remain unclear