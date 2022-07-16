Israeli minister foresees direct pilgrimage flights to Saudi Arabia next year

Infection found in person coming from abroad
An Israeli minister said on Saturday he expected Muslims citizens from the country to be able to fly directly to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage by next year after the kingdom signalled new openness as it hosted US President Joe Biden.
On Friday, Riyadh said its airspace would be open to all carriers.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia said in a Tweet that “all air carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflying” would be permitted.
Esawi Freij, Israel's regional cooperation minister, said the Saudi decision showed US-encouraged efforts to move the countries toward more normal ties "are at a very advanced stage" that may "turn the dream into reality" for Muslims like himself.
"I believe that, in a year, the Muslim Israeli citizen will be able to fly from Ben Gurion (airport near Tel Aviv) to Jeddah and from there to Makkah to fulfil his pilgrimage duty," Freij told public broadcaster Kan.
There was no immediate comment from Riyadh.
Last week, Freij said he had asked Saudi Arabia to allow direct Tel Aviv-Jeddah flights for Muslim pilgrims. A US official told Reuters on Thursday that such permission was in the works.
Saudi Arabia has long admitted Muslim pilgrims from Israel, but they must travel through third countries. That ends up costing around $11,500 for a week-long stay, Freij said.
Infection found in person coming from abroad
Saudi Arabia's monarch receives phone call from Palestinian president
US President also reiterates US desire for negotiations to create a Palestinian state
He will hold talks with Israeli, Palestinian, and Saudi Arabian officials during the four-day trip
Israel portrays such moves as confidence-building measures aimed at reducing tensions
Russian veto at UN Security Council threatens to end cross-border aid deliveries
It will reduce the duration of their trip from Mount Arafat to Muzdalifah
The resolution, drafted by Ireland and Norway, received 13 votes in favour, while China abstained