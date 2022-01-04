Israeli military helicopter crashes off Israeli coast, media reports

A media report says one crew member in the Panther helicopter sustained moderate injuries and two others were rescued from the water

representational picture

By Reuters Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 2:08 AM

An Israeli military helicopter crashed off the coast of northern Israel late on Monday and emergency crews were working to rescue the few people on board, Israeli media reported.

There was no immediate comment on the crash near the port city of Haifa from Israel’s military or emergency response teams.

Public broadcaster Kan said one crew member in the Panther helicopter sustained moderate injuries and two others were rescued from the water but their condition was unknown.

No other details were immediately available.