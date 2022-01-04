Israeli military helicopter crashes off Israeli coast, media reports

World Food Program suspends operations after more than 5,000 metric tons of food apparently were stolen
MENA3 days ago
An Israeli military helicopter crashed off the coast of northern Israel late on Monday and emergency crews were working to rescue the few people on board, Israeli media reported.
There was no immediate comment on the crash near the port city of Haifa from Israel’s military or emergency response teams.
Public broadcaster Kan said one crew member in the Panther helicopter sustained moderate injuries and two others were rescued from the water but their condition was unknown.
No other details were immediately available.
World Food Program suspends operations after more than 5,000 metric tons of food apparently were stolen
MENA3 days ago
The suspect who was accused of terrorism killed his family members including children before committing suicide
MENA4 days ago
Iran’s civilian space programme has suffered a series of setbacks in recent years, including fatal fires and a launchpad rocket explosion
MENA4 days ago
He also denied widespread accusations that he left Afghanistan with millions in stolen money
MENA4 days ago
Former government adviser Rina Amiri was a critic of the country's hasty Afghan withdrawal
MENA5 days ago
Still searching for more victims, survivors, says state-run mining company
MENA5 days ago
The talks mark the highest-level public meetings between Abbas and an Israeli minister since Israel's new govt was formed in June.
MENA5 days ago
The United States said in November that the Houthis had detained several Yemeni employees at the US embassy.
MENA5 days ago