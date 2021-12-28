UAE condemns militia's terrorist attack
MENA2 days ago
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that Israel would not automatically oppose a nuclear deal with Iran but world powers must take a more firm position.
"We are not the bear who said 'no'," Bennett said in an interview with Israel's Army Radio, referring to a popular naysaying character from children's literature.
Israel prefers a more result-oriented approach, he said.
"For sure there can be a good agreement. For sure. We know the parameters. Is that expected to happen now in the current dynamics? No. Because there needs to be a much firmer position," he said.
"Iran is negotiating with a very weak hand. But unfortunately the world is acting like Iran is at a strong point."
ALSO READ:
On Monday, Iran and the United States resumed indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with Iran focused on one side of the original bargain, lifting sanctions against it, despite what critics see as scant progress on reining in its atomic activities.
UAE condemns militia's terrorist attack
MENA2 days ago
Passengers onboard the makeshift boat were trying to reach Europe from neighbouring Libya
MENA2 days ago
'There is no need for these commissions to exist and operate,' a government spokesman said
MENA2 days ago
All 32 provinces to soon be able to issue documents in a bid to avoid overcrowding
MENA2 days ago
Soldiers also blocked roads ahead of a major demonstration
MENA2 days ago
Several Libyan parliamentary candidates call for nationwide protests over the cancellation of the election
MENA3 days ago
Iranian foreign minister says position of France during the paused talks was not constructive
MENA4 days ago
Beauty salon owners in Kabul protest decision
MENA5 days ago