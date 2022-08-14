Israel: Eight hurt, two seriously, in attack on Jerusalem bus

The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire took effect at 11.30pm on Sunday
A gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday, wounding eight Israelis, police and medics said.
Two of the victims were in serious condition, including a pregnant woman with abdominal injuries and a man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to Israeli hospitals treating them.
The shooting occurred as the bus waited in a parking lot near the Western Wall, which is considered the holiest site where Jews can pray.
Israeli police said forces were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Israeli security forces also pushed into the nearby Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan pursuing the suspected attacker.
ALSO READ:
The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire took effect at 11.30pm on Sunday
Egyptian-brokered ceasefire raises hopes after 43 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks
Iran’s foreign minister his country is serious about reaching a strong and lasting agreement
The Iranian remote sensing satellite Khayyam is due to be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Tuesday
31 Palestinians had so far been killed
The Palestinian health ministry says that over 200 people were also wounded
At least 24 Palestinians, including six children, have been killed and 203 wounded during the two days of firing
Israel says a rocket misfired my Gaza militants killed children in Jabalia