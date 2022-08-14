UAE

Israel: Eight hurt, two seriously, in attack on Jerusalem bus

The shooting occurred as the bus waited in a parking lot near the Western Wall

Photo: AP

By AFP

Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 7:05 AM

A gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday, wounding eight Israelis, police and medics said.

Two of the victims were in serious condition, including a pregnant woman with abdominal injuries and a man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to Israeli hospitals treating them.

The shooting occurred as the bus waited in a parking lot near the Western Wall, which is considered the holiest site where Jews can pray.

Israeli police said forces were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Israeli security forces also pushed into the nearby Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan pursuing the suspected attacker.

