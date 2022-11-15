Israel confirms US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing

Even as climate-enhanced extreme weather is multiplying, half the world's countries lack advanced early warning systems that can save lives
Israel confirmed on Monday that the US Department of Justice has started an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate.
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz made the statement on Twitter, saying Israel has made it clear to the US “that we won’t cooperate with any external investigation”.
“We will not allow interference in Israel’s internal affairs,” he added.
Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh’s family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist, a US citizen who was wearing a helmet and a protective vest marked with the word “press” when she was shot last May in the occupied West Bank.
Israel has acknowledged that Israeli fire probably killed Abu Akleh, but vigorously denied allegations that a soldier intentionally targeted her.
A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Gantz’s statement.
