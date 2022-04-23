Israel closes crossing to Gazans after rocket attacks

Hossam was first arrested in 2020 along with another influencer Mowada Al Adham
MENA4 days ago
Israel said it will close its only crossing from the Gaza Strip for workers on Sunday after militants in the Palestinian enclave fired three rockets at the Jewish state.
“Following the rockets fired toward Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip last night, it was decided that crossings into Israel for Gazan merchants and workers through the Erez Crossing will not be permitted this upcoming Sunday,” COGAT, a unit of the defence ministry responsible for Palestinian civil affairs, said in a statement on Saturday.
On Friday night, two rockets were fired from Gaza at southern Israel, with one hitting the Jewish state and the other falling short and striking near a residential building in northern Gaza, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.
Early Saturday, a third rocket was fired at Israel, the army said, with no air raid sirens activated for any of the launches.
The rockets, which follow similar attacks on Wednesday and Thursday, come as Israeli police have been clashing with Palestinian protesters at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al Aqsa mosque compound in recent days.
Israel had carried out retaliatory strikes following the earlier rocket attacks, but in an apparent desire to prevent further violence, shifted its response this time to the painful economic measure of closing Erez, implying that further rockets would extend the penalty.
ALSO READ:
“The re-opening of the crossing will be decided in accordance with a security situational assessment,” COGAT added in its statement.
Hossam was first arrested in 2020 along with another influencer Mowada Al Adham
MENA4 days ago
The UN says nearly 3,500 children have been verified as recruited and deployed in Yemen’s civil war
MENA4 days ago
The rocket launch came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions heightened following clashes in Al Aqsa Mosque compound
MENA4 days ago
Raam party warns its members will resign if the government continues its steps against the people of Jerusalem
MENA5 days ago
The new council has not yet decided how long it will give the Houthis to join talks
MENA5 days ago
The Turkish president's comments come amid efforts between the two countries to normalise their long-strained ties
MENA5 days ago
More than 170 people have been injured since the clashes began on Friday
MENA5 days ago
Border tensions between the two countries have risen since the Taliban seized power last year
MENA5 days ago