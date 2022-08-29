Iraqi cleric Al Sadr announces hunger strike

Doha has shown interest in airport management partnership and a hotel owned by Pakistan International Airlines
Powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Al Sadr is said to have announced a hunger strike until the violence and use of weapons stops, Iraq’s state news agency INA and state TV reported late on Monday.
There was no immediate confirmation from Sadr’s office.
Twelve protesters were killed after supporters of Al Sadr stormed the government palace in Baghdad’s Green Zone as the powerful leader said he was quitting politics.
Shots were fired in the fortified area which houses government buildings as well as diplomatic missions, an AFP correspondent said, as tensions soared amid an escalating political crisis that has left Iraq without a new government, prime minister or president for months.
ALSO READ:
Medics told AFP that 12 Sadr supporters had been shot dead and 270 other protesters were hurt — some with bullet wounds and others suffering tear gas inhalation.
Witnesses said earlier that Sadr loyalists and supporters of a rival bloc, the pro-Iran Coordination Framework, had exchanged fire.
The Framework condemned an “attack on state institutions”, urging the Sadrists to engage in “dialogue”.
The army announced a nationwide curfew from 7pm (1600 GMT), as security forces patrolled the capital.
Caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhemi ordered an investigation into the casualties, adding that “security or military forces, or armed men” were prohibited from opening fire on protesters.
“Our security forces are responsible for protecting protesters. Any violation in this regard will be subject to legal accountability,” his office tweeted, adding that he urged people to abide by the curfew.
Doha has shown interest in airport management partnership and a hotel owned by Pakistan International Airlines
Due to its altitude and strong winds, Al-Namas escapes the worst of the increasing heat
Palestinian President visits Ankara one week after Turkey and Israel announced their decision to restore full diplomatic relations
Authorities announced an end to search for more victims
Exercises to take place from Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman to other parts of country
Residents of the densely populated territory endure regular power cuts amid stifling summer heat
Iran says exchange of prisoners with the US has nothing to do with the process of negotiations
25 on board Arkia airline flight arrive in Cyprus