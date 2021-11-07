Iraq PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi survives assassination attempt

Booby-trapped drone targets minister's residence early on Sunday

By AP Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 6:54 AM

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with an armed drone that targeted his residence early Sunday, and is unharmed, officials said.

The prime minister tweeted shortly after the attack: "The rockets of treason will not shake one bit of the steadfastness and determination of the heroic security forces."

"I am fine and among my people. Thank God," he added in the post.

In a statement, the government said the drone tried to hit al-Kadhimi's home, adding that he was "unharmed and in good health." Residents of Baghdad heard the sound of an explosion followed by gunfire from the direction of the capital's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices.

The statement released by state-run media said the failed assassination attempt was with "a booby-trapped drone that tried to target his residence in the Green Zone."

"The security forces are taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt," it said.

It was not clear who was behind the attack, nor did anyone immediately claim responsibility.