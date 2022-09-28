Iran's Raisi says Mahsa Amini's death has 'saddened' everyone

Tel Aviv is, through its premeditated and deliberate policies, destroying two-state solution, says Palestinian Authority president
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday that the death of a young woman in custody had "saddened" everyone in the Islamic Republic, but warned that "chaos" would not be accepted amid spreading violent protests over Mahsa Amini's death.
He also defended security forces that have clashed with demonstrators in the past two weeks across Iran.
Amini, who was from the northwestern Kurdish city of Saqez, died in hospital after falling into a coma, sparking the first big show of dissent on Iran's streets since authorities crushed protests against a rise in gasoline prices in 2019.
Tel Aviv is, through its premeditated and deliberate policies, destroying two-state solution, says Palestinian Authority president
Authorities have not yet confirmed what happened to the boat, which left Lebanon on Tuesday with up to 150 people on board
Security patrols in the Asir region referred the accused to the Public Prosecution
Any agreement would be conditional on a peaceful Palestinian state that would not threaten Israel, he says
Currently on the run from authorities, Sali Hafiz was the first of at least seven savers who held up banks last week, prompting them to shut their doors
Death of 22-year-old woman unleashes anger over issues
Activists say Mahsa Amini had suffered a fatal blow to the head, a claim officials have denied
Two-thirds say they have more freedoms because of Arab Spring, but a clear majority in GCC, North Africa, Levant insist democracy in the region will never work