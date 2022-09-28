Iran's Raisi says Mahsa Amini's death has 'saddened' everyone

He warns that "chaos" will not be accepted while defending action of security forces

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 11:28 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 11:30 PM

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday that the death of a young woman in custody had "saddened" everyone in the Islamic Republic, but warned that "chaos" would not be accepted amid spreading violent protests over Mahsa Amini's death.

He also defended security forces that have clashed with demonstrators in the past two weeks across Iran.

Amini, who was from the northwestern Kurdish city of Saqez, died in hospital after falling into a coma, sparking the first big show of dissent on Iran's streets since authorities crushed protests against a rise in gasoline prices in 2019.