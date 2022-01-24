Iran says will consider direct US talks for ‘good’ nuclear deal

At least one woman was arrested, in what appeared to be a series of raids on Wednesday night
MENA4 days ago
Iran will consider direct talks with the US during ongoing nuclear negotiations in Vienna if that is required for a “good agreement”, the Iranian foreign minister said on Monday.
“Iran is not currently talking with the US directly”, Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in televised remarks.
“But, if during the negotiation process we get to a point that reaching a good agreement with solid guarantees requires a level of talks with the US, we will not ignore that in our work schedule,” he added.
The 2015 deal — agreed by Iran, the US, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany — offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.
But the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump and reimposed biting economic sanctions, prompting Tehran to begin rolling back its commitments.
ALSO READ:
Talks aimed at salvaging the deal started last year in Vienna between Iran and countries still part of the accord. The US has been taking part indirectly in negotiations.
Iran had previously stated that the US must “change course” and return to the nuclear deal, prior to any direct talks between the two arch-foes in Vienna.
“Our direct talks are with P4+1,” said Amir-Abdollahian, referring to Germany and permanent Security Council powers France, China, Britain and Russia.
“And our indirect negotiations with the US currently are... via (EU diplomat Enrique) Mora and one or two other countries present at Vienna talks,” he added.
“Meanwhile, the US side is sending messages in different ways that it seeks a level of direct talks with Iran,” he added during a conference at the foreign ministry in Tehran.
The negotiations, which seek to bring Washington back to the accord and ensure Iran returns to its commitments under the deal, started in April, and resumed in late November, after they were suspended in June as Iran elected President Ebrahim Raisi.
At least one woman was arrested, in what appeared to be a series of raids on Wednesday night
MENA4 days ago
Officials said the victims were killed due to a personal feud
MENA4 days ago
Bomb blast took place on a police bus in Daraa province.
MENA4 days ago
Over half a million people have lost their jobs, said the International Labor Organization
MENA5 days ago
The excavation was carried out with support from Unesco and funding from the UAE
MENA5 days ago
US adds Adel Diab, Ali Mohamad Daoun, Jihad Salem Alame, and their company Dar Al Salam for Travel & Tourism, to its sanctions list
MENA6 days ago
In a letter, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemns the “terrorist drone attack”
MENA6 days ago
Official says the US must announce its decisions on removing sanctions and the remaining issues
MENA1 week ago