Iran says studying draft deal to restore nuclear agreement

The operation employed similar engineering to what rescuers attempted in Morocco in early February
MENA1 week ago
Iran is studying a rough draft of a deal to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers hammered out during talks in Vienna, its foreign minister said on Saturday.
All sides have said the talks on bringing the United States back into the agreement after then president Donald Trump’s 2018 walkout have reached a critical stage and Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri has been back in Tehran for consultations.
Iran is “seriously reviewing (the) draft of the agreement,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter, adding he had spoken by phone with the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrel.
ALSO READ:
The EU has been acting as an intermediary between Iranian negotiators and a US delegation in the absence of US participation in face-to-face talks between Tehran and the remaining parties to the 2015 agreement.
We are “all trying to reach a good deal,” Amir-Abdollahian added. “Our red lines are made clear to western parties. Ready to immediately conclude a good deal, should they show real will.”
The 2015 agreement, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, provided Iran with relief from sanctions in return for strict limits to its nuclear activities.
Since Trump reimposed sanctions in 2018, Iran has gradually suspended its compliance with many of the restrictions it agreed to under the deal, something that it is now expected to reverse.
Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday that the talks had reached “a critical and important stage”.
He said he hoped the remaining “sensitive and important issues” would be resolved in the coming days “with realism from the Western side”.
The operation employed similar engineering to what rescuers attempted in Morocco in early February
MENA1 week ago
Amir Khan Muttaqi has been serving as the foreign minister since the Taliban came into power
MENA1 week ago
“We all know that ending it will not be easy, but I firmly believe that it is possible,” Hans Grundberg said.
MENA1 week ago
Israeli PM describes his two-day trip as a chance to forge a common stand against Iran and its allies including Houthis
MENA1 week ago
Iranian President tells Irish minister that rights of Iranian people must be respected in Vienna negotiations
MENA1 week ago
The coalition says Houthi militants use the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Sana'a to support hostilities
MENA1 week ago
Official says work of Iranian negotiators towards progress is becoming more difficult every moment
MENA1 week ago
The unrest between Jewish activists and Palestinian residents took place in Sheikh Jarrah
MENA1 week ago