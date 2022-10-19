Iran sanctions British organisations and individuals

Tehran says their actions "led to riots, violence and terrorist acts against nation"

A demonstrator raises his arms during a protest for Mahsa Amini in Tehran. – AFP

By AFP Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 11:31 PM

Tehran on Wednesday blacklisted several British institutions and individuals after London sanctioned Iran's police amid protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a foreign ministry statement said.

Among the seven institutions listed are Britain's National Cyber Security Centre and the Government Communications Headquarters intelligence organisation, known as GCHQ.

Tehran said their actions have "led to riots, violence and terrorist acts against the Iranian nation".

Iran has been rocked by protests since the 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after she was arrested by police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country's dress code for women.

The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among protesters but also among the security forces, and hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested.

The 16 organisations and people were blacklisted for "their deliberate actions in supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, promoting and inciting terrorism, spreading violence and hatred, and violating human rights," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement.

BBC Persian and Iran International, two Persian-speaking channels based in the UK were also blacklisted.

The nine individuals listed include Conservative Members of Parliament, Thomas Tugendhat, Minister of State for Security, and Bob Blackman.

Sanctions include a visa ban as well as the seizure of any "property and assets" in Iran.