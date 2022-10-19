Iran sanctions British organisations and individuals

Youths, schoolgirls and shopkeepers respond to an appeal for a huge turnout for protests under the catchcry "The beginning of the end"
Tehran on Wednesday blacklisted several British institutions and individuals after London sanctioned Iran's police amid protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a foreign ministry statement said.
Among the seven institutions listed are Britain's National Cyber Security Centre and the Government Communications Headquarters intelligence organisation, known as GCHQ.
Tehran said their actions have "led to riots, violence and terrorist acts against the Iranian nation".
Iran has been rocked by protests since the 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after she was arrested by police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country's dress code for women.
The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among protesters but also among the security forces, and hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested.
The 16 organisations and people were blacklisted for "their deliberate actions in supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, promoting and inciting terrorism, spreading violence and hatred, and violating human rights," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement.
BBC Persian and Iran International, two Persian-speaking channels based in the UK were also blacklisted.
The nine individuals listed include Conservative Members of Parliament, Thomas Tugendhat, Minister of State for Security, and Bob Blackman.
Sanctions include a visa ban as well as the seizure of any "property and assets" in Iran.
Youths, schoolgirls and shopkeepers respond to an appeal for a huge turnout for protests under the catchcry "The beginning of the end"
Just last month, the Kingdom played a role in facilitating a prisoner-of-war swap between Moscow and Kyiv
Despite blocked access to internet services, activists issue an online appeal for a huge turnout
Bacteria detected in injections administered to the patients
The father and daughter took to social media to share pictures and videos from their recent trip to Saudi Arabia, including a glimpse of their ride in a bullet train
Unicef "extremely concerned" over reports of killings and detainees in adult prisons
Videos on social media show trucks moving dark green tanks to Kurdish areas
US President Joe Biden praises the breakthrough and urges all parties to stick to the deal