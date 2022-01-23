Iran issues permit for transit of diesel to Afghanistan

In a letter, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemns the “terrorist drone attack”
Iran has said that it announced that Tehran has issued a three-month permit for the transfer of diesel to Afghanistan, a media report said.
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Special Representative of the President of Iran for Afghanistan, said in a tweet on Saturday that in order to meet the needs of the Afghan people, Tehran has issued a three-month permit for the transfer of diesel to Afghanistan, according to Ariana News.
Qomi also said that Iran’s decision came following a request by the Taliban.
“In order to meet the needs of the Afghan people in the winter and according to the request of the Afghan authorities from the Islamic Republic of Iran, a permit for the transit of diesel to Afghanistan from the territory of Iran was issued for three months,” Ariana News quoted the official as saying.
The Taliban cabinet last week held a meeting. The cabinet decided that it would consider import options to meet the people’s fuel demand.
