Iran imposes sanctions on 24 Americans as nuclear talks stall

A UN-brokered two-month truce between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi militia group came into effect on Saturday
MENA1 week ago
Iran said on Saturday it had imposed sanctions on 24 more Americans, including former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled.
Almost all the people named were officials who served during Trump’s administration, which imposed sanctions on Iranian officials, politicians and companies and withdrew the United States from Iran’s nuclear agreement with world powers.
In a statement carried by local media, the Iranian Foreign Ministry accused the sanctioned Americans - who also included several business figures and politicians - of supporting "groups” against Iran, and other “repressive acts” in the region.
Eleven months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna on salvaging the 2015 deal have stalled as both sides say political decisions are required by Tehran and Washington to settle the remaining issues.
The sanctions let Iranian authorities seize any assets held by the individuals in Iran, but the apparent absence of such assets means the move will likely be symbolic.
Gen. Austin Scott Miller, former commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and several former ambassadors are among the officials targeted by the new Iranian sanctions.
A UN-brokered two-month truce between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi militia group came into effect on Saturday
MENA1 week ago
UN envoy Hans Grundberg says the ceasefire will start 7pm today
MENA1 week ago
The four major undertakings concentrated on agriculture, education, health, and livelihood
MENA1 week ago
Qatar has also pledged $5 billion in investment amid a surge in wheat import bill
MENA1 week ago
Official says the ceasefire during Ramadan will help create a positive atmosphere
MENA1 week ago
Gunman opened fire in a crowded area in Bnei Brak city
MENA1 week ago
Workers were told they would eventually be fired if they did not meet the dress codes
MENA1 week ago
US would continue to support the normalisation process between Israel and Arab countries.
MENA1 week ago