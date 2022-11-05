Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time

Technical understanding of digital footprint, monthly subscription models, and serialising online documents will help curb the unlicensed spread of e-books
Iran's foreign minister on Saturday acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow's war on Ukraine that has seen the Iranian-made drones divebombing Kyiv.
The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian come after months of confusing messaging from Iran about the weapons shipment, as Russia sends the drones slamming into Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets.
“We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the Ukraine war,” Amirabdollahian told reporters after a meeting in Tehran.
Previously, Iranian officials had denied arming Russia in its war on Ukraine. Just earlier this week, Iran's Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani called the allegations “totally unfounded" and reiterated Iran's position of neutrality in the war.
As he acknowledged the shipment, Amirabdollahian claimed on Saturday that Iran was oblivious to the use of its drones in Ukraine. He said Iran remained committed to stopping the conflict.
“If (Ukraine) has any documents in their possession that Russia used Iranian drones in Ukraine, they should provide them to us,” he said.
“If it is proven to us that Russia used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, we will not be indifferent to this issue."
Technical understanding of digital footprint, monthly subscription models, and serialising online documents will help curb the unlicensed spread of e-books
Dozens of supporters gather at presidential palace to see him off; he departs with no successor; critics blame him for calamities including port blast
Blast took place in a garage near a football stadium and a cafe
Aoun is set to leave the presidential palace on Sunday, but four sessions in the parliament have failed to reach consensus on a candidate to succeed him
At least 168,500 babies have been born in Jordan since 2014, part of an estimated one million children born to Syrians in exile across the world over the same period
Sudani previously served as Iraq’s human rights minister as well as minister of labour and social affairs
Finance, foreign and interior ministers kept in place as 11 new ministers appointed
The statement comes after the country was rocked by an attack in which a gunman killed at least 15 people at a shrine in the southern city of Shiraz