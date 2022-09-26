Influential Muslim cleric Youssef al-Qaradawi dies at 96

His death on Monday was announced on his official website

By Agencies Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 3:08 PM

Egyptian-born cleric Youssef al-Qaradawi has died at 96, according to a post on his official Twitter account.

