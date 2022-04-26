Houthis free crew of seized Emirati ship, says report

Yair Lapid and Sheikh Abdullah also discussed the situation in the region and the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern
MENA4 days ago
The Houthi movement that controls most of northern Yemen has announced the release of the crew of an Emirati vessel called Rwabee, Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported citing the group’s spokesman on Monday.
Yemen’s Houthis say the Emirati cargo vessel that they seized in the Red Sea in January had been carrying military hardware, but the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-aligned Houthi, says the ship had been carrying medical equipment.
According to a previous letter from the UAE to the United Nations Security Council president, the ship has 11 crew on board from five countries.
Seven of the crew are Indian and the others come from Ethiopia, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines, the UAE’s permanent representative had said in the letter.
ALSO READ:
In the letter dated January 9, UAE Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh described the Rwabee as a “civilian cargo vessel” that was leased by a Saudi company and was carrying equipment used at a field hospital. It was travelling on an international route, she added.
“This act of piracy is contrary to fundamental provisions of international law,” said the letter.
Yair Lapid and Sheikh Abdullah also discussed the situation in the region and the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern
MENA4 days ago
Air force jets struck a security post and part of an underground site used to produce rocket engines
MENA4 days ago
Al Hashemy stressed the need to immediately stop these events, provide full protection for worshippers
MENA6 days ago
Hossam was first arrested in 2020 along with another influencer Mowada Al Adham
MENA6 days ago
The UN says nearly 3,500 children have been verified as recruited and deployed in Yemen’s civil war
MENA1 week ago
The rocket launch came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions heightened following clashes in Al Aqsa Mosque compound
MENA1 week ago
Raam party warns its members will resign if the government continues its steps against the people of Jerusalem
MENA1 week ago
The new council has not yet decided how long it will give the Houthis to join talks
MENA1 week ago