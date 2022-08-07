Gaza death toll rises to 32, including six children

The Palestinian health ministry says that over 200 people were also wounded

Rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel. — AP

By AFP Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 9:44 AM

The death toll from violence in Gaza has risen to 32, including six children, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said on Sunday.

It said the victims had been killed since Friday in Israeli strikes that also wounded 215 people. Israeli authorities deny blame and say the children were killed on Saturday by a rocket fired by Gaza militants towards Israel that fell short.

