Five members of Indian expat family die in car crash near Riyadh

Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja made the announcement following the first-ever Emirati business delegation to Tel Aviv
A horrific road accident in Saudi Arabia on Friday killed five members of an Indian expat family and a Saudi citizen, while five others were injured.
Pandikasalakandi Muhammad Jabir, 44, who hailed from Beypore, near Calicut in the southern Indian state of Kerala, his wife Shabna and their three children died on the spot.
According to the Saudi Gazette, the tragedy occurred at Al Rain, 200km from Riyadh, on the Riyadh-Bisha Road. Jabir, an employee of Abdul Latif Jameel Company, was transferred from Jubail to the company's branch in Jazan. He was travelling with his family to his new place of work when a head-on-collision between their Corolla vehicle and a Toyota Land Cruiser took place.
The news of the accident came to light when Jabir's relatives failed to establish contact with them over the phone. A subsequent search and investigation by the authorities resulted in locating their mangled car on the highway after which their bodies were identified in the hospital, according to the report.
The bodies of the deceased will be repatriated to India after the necessary formalities are completed.
