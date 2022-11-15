UAE

Fire breaks out at Iraq's Baghdad international airport: INA

Authorities are currently working to put out the blaze

By Reuters

Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 6:52 PM

Civil defence forces were fighting a fire that broke out in the departure hall of Iraq's Baghdad international airport, state news agency (INA) reported on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

More to follow.


