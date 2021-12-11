Explosions in Palestinian camp in Lebanon cause casualties

European Union official says there had been some progress, but further convergence was necessary
MENA1 week ago
Several explosions shook a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Friday night, residents said, adding that the nature of the blasts was not immediately clear. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said there were casualties.
Ambulances rushed to the scene in the Burj Shamali camp in the port city of Tyre, camp residents told The Associated Press, speaking over the phone.
Initial reports said a fire had started in a diesel tanker and spread to a nearby mosque controlled by the Palestinian militant Hamas group. The fire triggered explosions of some weapons that appeared to have been stored inside the mosque, according to the residents.
The NNA said the army cordoned off the area, preventing people from entering or leaving the camp. The reports said some arms belonging to Hamas had exploded inside an Islamic centre. There were no further details.
Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their decedents. Many live in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered around the small Mediterranean country.
MENA1 week ago
