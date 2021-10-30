12 dead in blast near Yemen's Aden airport: security official

Car exploded at an outer entrance to the airport near an airport hotel.

By AFP Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 9:27 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 11:50 PM

At least 12 civilians were killed Saturday in a blast near the airport of Aden, the Yemeni government’s interim capital, a senior security official told AFP.

“Twelve civilians were killed in an explosion” in the vicinity of Aden airport and “there are also serious injuries”, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, adding that the cause of the blast was unknown.

Another security official confirmed the toll.

The explosion comes almost three weeks after six people were killed in a car-bomb attack that targeted Aden’s governor, who survived.

AFP footage on Saturday showed people pulling out a body from a vehicle that had been completely destroyed, as firefighters put out flames nearby.

The internationally recognised government relocated to Aden from the capital Sanaa in 2014, forced out by the Houthis, who are fighting Saudi-backed Yemeni government loyalists.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for Saturday’s blast, which is the deadliest in the area since December last year, when an attack targeting cabinet members ripped through Aden’s airport.

At least 26 people, including three members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, were killed and scores were wounded when explosions rocked the airport as ministers disembarked from an aircraft.

All cabinet members were reported to be unharmed, in what some ministers charged was a Houthi attack.

In recent weeks, fighting has intensified around the government’s sole remaining northern stronghold — the city of Marib in the oil-rich province of the same name.