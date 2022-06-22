Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 14 deals worth $7.7 billion

Prince Mohammed bin Salman expected to sign investment and energy deals during tour
MENA3 days ago
Egypt and Saudi Arabia have signed 14 agreements valued at $7.7 billion during a visit to Cairo by Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince, and Deputy Prime Minister.
The agreements were signed at the Public Authority for Investment's headquarters in Cairo, in the presence of a number of Saudi and Egyptian officials and investors.
The agreements include investment in several fields, such as infrastructure, renewable energy projects, green hydrogen, medicine and e-commerce. They also cover the sectors of infrastructure, logistics, port management, food industries, pharmaceutical industry, conventional energy, renewable energy, electronic payment system, and financial and information technology solutions.
An agreement for the executive programme for cooperation in the media field was also signed between the two countries, in order to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of press, radio, television, drama production and digital media.
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt, received Prince Mohammed bin Salman. They discussed overall bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them across various fields, as well as regional and international political issues of common interest, within the framework of the deep and historical strategic partnership between the two countries, which aims to achieve security, stability, development and peace.
