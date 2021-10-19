Egypt: Residents report quake in Cairo, other cities

Cairo - People took to social media to say they felt their houses and buildings shaking

By Reuters Published: Tue 19 Oct 2021, 10:19 AM Last updated: Tue 19 Oct 2021, 11:36 AM

A quake shook Cairo and other cities in Egypt at 0535 GMT on Tuesday, according to Reuters witnesses and social media postings.

Alexandria, on the Mediterranean coast, and Assiut, in Upper Egypt, were among cities where people said on social media they felt their houses and buildings shaking.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the authorities.

