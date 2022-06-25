UAE: Residents report tremors as 5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Iran

Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed while covering an Israeli army operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank
Several UAE residents reported feeling tremors on Saturday morning after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Iran on Saturday morning.
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology confirmed that an earthquake struck Iran at 7.37am, local time.
The authority added that the quake was "felt by residents but without effect" in the UAE.
Residents took to Twitter with reports of furniture shaking and feeling the tremors for "6-7 seconds".
The quake’s epicentre was recorded in the Southern Iran region at a depth of 8 kilometres below the earth’s surface, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
