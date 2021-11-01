UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Tunisia’s southern city

No casualties or damages were reported

By Reuters

Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 6:37 PM

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit the southern city of Degach in Tunisia on Monday.

No casualties or damages were reported, the national meteorology institute said.

The tremor took place at 5.33am, it added.


More news from MENA