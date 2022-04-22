Dozens wounded in clashes at Al Aqsa mosque compound

United Nations voice deep concern over unrest

AFP

By AFP Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 9:47 PM

Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters on Friday in the latest violence at Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa mosque compound, as the United Nations voiced deep concern at spiralling unrest.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 57 people were wounded, including 14 Palestinians taken to hospital, one of them in a serious condition, after police stormed the compound in east Jerusalem’s Old City.

The violence has sparked international fears of conflict, one year on since similar unrest led to an 11-day war in Israel.

“We are deeply concerned by the escalating violence in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel over the past month,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.