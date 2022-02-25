Demolished Gaza library reopens after Sheikha Budour's support

A flashy signboard at the celebration site read: “Like a phoenix, we rose from the ashes."

Festivities and joy spread across Gaza as Samir Mansour Library, a community favourite that was demolished in the 2021 war, reopened its doors in triple of its original size.

The library's reconstruction efforts began shortly after the war when Sharjah's Sheikha Budour Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA), announced she will donate the sales proceeds of her children’s book World Book Capital to help rebuild the demolished bookstore.

Palestinian Publisher Samir Mansour, the library’s owner, and his family were in a jolly spirit during the grand opening of the library in Gaza that saw Dabka performances, food and music.

“Words cannot explain our feelings,” the 58-year-old father of six told Khaleej Times over the phone call from Gaza a week after the opening.

The grand opening of the library hosted large crowds from the Gaza community in a grand celebrations.

Visitors flooded the library to get a long-awaited glimpse of the stacked book shelves that surrounded every corner of their sight.

Beyond the unwavering passion for books, Samir Mansour Library's return was a symbol of Gaza's resistance.

“People of all ages were eagerly waiting for this moment. They were yearning to buy books and explore the library in its new look. People's excitement made me realize that this is real, and made me even more determined to continue my mission,” said the 58-year-old.

Founded in 2000, Samir Mansour Library housed over 100,000 books worth $700,000 (Dh2.5 million) in various languages before it was reduced to rubble in an airstrike on May 18.

A few meters away from its original site, the library and bookshop re-emerged into a three-storey facility, spanning over 1,000 square metres, stacked with 300,000 books in various languages covering science, philosophy, self-help, art, history, fiction, novels and poetry.

There library is divided into three sections - English literature, fiction, and children’s corner.

Within its first week, the new library received hundreds of visitors, majority of whom wanted to explore the site as much as buy books.

Mansour said Sheikha Budour’s “major financial support” was a major factor that brought the library back to life.

Other support came from the Arab Publisher’s Association, Egyptian Publishers Association and the British group 3DC, led by two human rights lawyers, who launched an online campaign that collected 100,000 books in English.

The father of six is now in the process of translating prominent Western titles, including Victor Hugo’s Les Miserables, Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment, and JK Rowling’s Harry Potter.

Despite border restrictions and costly imports, Mansour said he is adamant on growing his large collection of books.

Stronger determination

Mansour has returned with a greater mission to expand his contribution to the community and make reading an indispensable part of their lifestyle.

The bookstore will be a place for entertainment - not just a selling point for book lovers.

Guests have a seating area where they can explore and delve into different titles before buying their selected books. A photography booth has been installed for book lovers to make memories in the library.

The $5,500 annual Samir Mansour Book Award has launched to reward three authors in the categories of short stories, novels and children’s literature.

A Reading Challenge, inspired by the UAE’s pan-Arab reading competition, will be held across schools in Gaza to reward winning students with up to $100 for reading and summarizing books.

Advancing children’s literature in Palestine at large is also at the centre of Mansour's priorities for the next phase to nurture a young generation of readers.

People in Gaza who cannot afford to buy books will receive their copies for free.

Mansour’s calling is now clearer than ever before: encourage the people of Gaza to never stop reading.“I want to enrich the cultural scene in Gaza, develop literary talents, give voice to our authors in global markets and inspire them to never stop writing.”

As a publisher, he vowed to defy all obstacles facing Palestinian authors in getting their books read abroad through different exhibitions running across the world.

“The Palestinian literature remains and will keep growing,” said Mansour.

