Death toll in Syria mall fire rises to 11: Ministry

Investigations are underway.

By AFP Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 1:28 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 1:29 PM

A fire ripped through a shopping centre in the Syrian capital Damascus early Tuesday killing at least 11 people, the interior ministry said.

“Eleven people have died as a result of the fire in the La Mirada mall and two people have been rescued,” a ministry statement said, adding that investigations are underway.