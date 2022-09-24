Death toll from sunken Lebanon migrant boat rises to 94

On Monday, Tehran's embassy in Beirut said that the ships could be there within two weeks; source from the energy ministry confirmed the amount
The death toll from a migrant boat that sank off the Syrian coast after sailing from Lebanon earlier this week has risen to 94, after more bodies were recovered from Syria's Baniyas coast on the Mediterranean, Syrian state TV said on Saturday.
It is the deadliest such voyage yet from Lebanon, where mounting economic desperation has led many to board often rickety and overcrowded boats in the hope of reaching Europe.
Syrian authorities began finding bodies off the coast of the northern port city of Tartus on Thursday afternoon. The Syrian transport ministry quoted survivors as saying the boat had left from Lebanon's northern Minyeh region on Tuesday with between 120 and 150 people on board, bound for Europe.
Emergency centres in the squares of the Holy Mosque, Makkah, are operating around the clock to serve visitors
Authorities launch probe into the death of Mahsa Amini, but medical examiner says results of forensic tests may take three weeks
226 extremists, including 36 women, were detained by the authorities during a 24-day sweep at Al Hol in Syria's Hassakeh
War monitor says the shelling targeted sites where Iran-backed groups are stationed near Damascus airport
It seeks to hold to account those who bring harm to the rights of others, public order and national defences
Ebrahim Raisi asks minister to investigate the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police
People fed up at being unable to withdraw their savings