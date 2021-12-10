Bus bomb kills two in Afghan capital: Taliban

Officials said clash between Daesh militants and Peshmerga forces took place in a village in the north
MENA1 week ago
Two people were killed and four wounded in separate bomb explosions in the west of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Friday, the Taliban government said.
“Two civilians have been killed and three others were wounded” when a bomb exploded on a minibus in the Dasht-e-Barchi district of Kabul, the Taliban’s interior ministry spokesman Sayed Khosti told reporters.
“In another explosion in the same area, one woman was wounded,” he added, specifying that the second blast was also a bomb.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.
In November, a similar bomb attack on a minibus in Dasht-e-Barch killed two people and wounded five others. That attack was claimed by Daesh-Khorasan.
Daesh also claimed responsibility for an October 15 suicide bomb attack on a Shiite mosque in Kandahar that killed at least 60 people and injured scores more.
ALSO READ:
That attack came a week after another deadly mosque blast claimed by the group in northern Kunduz province killed over 60 people.
The Taliban has vowed to crush the rival extremist group, launching crackdowns against hideouts used by Daesh, especially in the country’s south and east.
Friday’s bus bomb is the first fatal attack reported by the Taliban for several weeks.
But Kabul has been hit by repeated blasts lately that the Taliban say have been non-fatal.
The Taliban came back to power after a two decade absence on August 15 when the previous government’s resistance melted amid the final stages of a US military withdrawal from the country.
The Taliban’s first stint in power lasted from 1996 to 2001, before a US invasion late that year toppled the Islamists.
Officials said clash between Daesh militants and Peshmerga forces took place in a village in the north
MENA1 week ago
George Kordahi's resignation to pave the way for a possible resolution of a diplomatic spat between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.
MENA1 week ago
The raid is one of several the coalition has carried out this month on Houthi military sites.
MENA1 week ago
King Mohammed VI stresses Morocco’s total solidarity with the Palestinian people
MENA1 week ago
The talks in Vienna are the first since Iran paused them in June after the election of new President Ebrahim Raisi
MENA1 week ago
Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja made the announcement following the first-ever Emirati business delegation to Tel Aviv
MENA1 week ago
Mohammad Hassan Akhund says country wants economic relations, continued foreign aid
MENA1 week ago
Rioters broke into meeting room, turned a framed picture of President Michel Aoun upside down before removing it
MENA2 weeks ago