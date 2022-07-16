Biden leaves Saudi Arabia, ending his first Middle East tour as President

He was was seen off at the airport in Jeddah by Prince Khaled Al Faisal

By AFP Published: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 8:57 PM

US President Joe Biden left Saudi Arabia aboard Air Force One on Saturday, ending his first Middle East tour in office after four days in the region.

Saudi state-run channel Al-Ekhbariya said Biden was seen off at the airport in the coastal city of Jeddah by Prince Khaled Al Faisal, the governor of Makkah province.

