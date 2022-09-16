UAE

Bahrain detects first monkeypox case

Citing the health ministry, the country's state media says the patient in question was returning from abroad when he was diagnosed

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 2:31 PM

Last updated: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 2:33 PM

Bahrain has detected its first monkeypox case, the state news agency BNA said on Friday, citing the health ministry.

The ministry said the patient was returning from abroad when his symptoms were suspected and diagnosed, BNA added.

