At least 76 people killed in Iran protest crackdown: NGO

Death of 22-year-old woman unleashes anger over issues
The Iranian authorities’ crackdown on protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini has left at least 76 people dead, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said on Monday.
“We call on the international community to decisively and unitedly take practical steps to stop the killing and torture of protesters,” said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, adding that video footage and death certificates obtained by the group showed “live ammunition is being directly fired at protesters”.
It said deaths have been recorded in 14 provinces in Iran, with the highest number, 25, recorded in the northern Mazandaran province on the Caspian Sea. Three deaths have been recorded in Tehran, it said.
IHR also said “most families have been forced to quietly bury their loved ones at night and pressured against holding public funerals”.
“Many families were threatened with legal charges if they publicised their deaths.”
According to Iran’s official toll, 41 people have been killed including several members of the security forces.
Amini’s death following her arrest by morality police sparked nationwide demonstrations.
The 22-year-old had been arrested for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict hijab rules.
